Sullivan North football practices, games suspended through Sept. 9 due to COVID-19 case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan North High School football practices and games have been suspended through Sept. 9 after a member of its “football community” tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sullivan County Schools.

This comes after Sullivan North hosted Johnson County on Thursday night.

“A member of the Sullivan North High School Football Community has tested positive for COVID 19, resulting in the need for the team members and coaching staff to quarantine,” Sullivan County Schools said in a news release. “This will effectively suspend all practices and scheduled games through September 9, 2020.”

According to the TSSAA, Sullivan North is scheduled to host conference-opponent Cosby on Friday, Sept. 4.