BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education approved moving to a hybrid instructional plan later this month.

Classes will continue to be held virtually until Aug. 24, when students will be allowed to return to school part-time with half attending in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday.

Classes on Wednesday will be virtual-only.

Sullivan County Schools started the school year on Monday with virtual instruction.