Sullivan County Schools to go virtual next week, excluding exams

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education voted 4-2 in an emergency meeting Thursday to approve a plan for the school system to go virtual beginning Monday Dec. 7, excluding final exams.

The school system plans to stay virtual when returning from winter break through Jan. 15, as a preventative measure for the rise in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season.

School officials say 112 people are currently waiting for COVID-19 test results, including 30 staff members and 82 students.

