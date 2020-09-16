Sullivan County director of schools to recommend plan for resuming in-person learning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County’s director of schools plans to recommend a plan for allowing students to return to in-person learning.

Director of Schools Dr. David Cox said under his plan, elementary and middle school students would return to school beginning Sept. 28 while high school students would return beginning Oct. 19.

Parents will still have the option for their students to continue with online learning.

“We are pleased that our COVID 19 numbers have improved to a level that we can consider bringing students back for more in-person learning as a parent option, and are thankful to our community members for their help in minimizing the spread of COVID 19,” Cox said in a news release. “We are also very appreciative of the hard work of our staff members to bring back our students for additional in-person learning.”

Cox said he will present his plan to the board of education during its regular meeting this Thursday at Sullivan Central Middle School. A work session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m.