Sullivan County Director of Schools: Some grades, schools virtual due to COVID-19 challenges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple grades at nine Sullivan County Schools have moved to virtual learning to due problems from COVID-19.

Director of Schools Dr. David Cox said a combination of staffing issues and students in close contact of a positive case is the culprit.

Dr. Cox said the following grades and schools are virtual as of Tuesday:

Sullivan South High School is virtual through December 7 th . Cox said that could be extended. Students taking end of course exams are attending in person.

. Cox said that could be extended. Students taking end of course exams are attending in person. Sullivan East High School is virtual through December 7 th . Cox said that could be extended. Students taking end of course exams are attending in person.

. Cox said that could be extended. Students taking end of course exams are attending in person. Sullivan Central High School was moved to virtual learning before Thanksgiving. They remain online.

Blountville Elementary’s kindergarten is virtual. Cox said no return date has been set.

Colonial Heights 7 th grade is virtual through at least December 7 th . Cox said the entire girls basketball team is among the quarantined at the school.

grade is virtual through at least December 7 . Cox said the entire girls basketball team is among the quarantined at the school. 4 th and 5 th grade students at Rock Springs Elementary have moved to online learning until December 10. Cox told News Channel 11 that was partially due to the number of students who were close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case.

and 5 grade students at Rock Springs Elementary have moved to online learning until December 10. Cox told News Channel 11 that was partially due to the number of students who were close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case. Mary Hughes kindergarten in Piney Flats Is virtual through part of next week.

At least one grade at Miller Perry Elementary has moved to remote learning. Cox could not be more specific at the time.

Sullivan East Middle School is virtual this week. Cox said the boys basketball team is among the quarantined.

Cox said that quarantine numbers change multiple times a day in the district, with administrators updating him of changes as they occur.

Cox said that there were no plans to move the whole district virtual as of Tuesday evening.