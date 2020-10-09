Sullivan County BOE decides to retain virtual Wednesdays after fall break

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County students will continue to participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays when they return to in-person learning following fall break.

The Board of Education approved retaining virtual Wednesdays during its meeting Thursday evening.

Students who are not enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy or Remote Choice option will attend school in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays beginning Monday, Oct. 19, when students return from fall break.

Dear Sullivan County Families, At the October 8, 2020 meeting of the Sullivan County Board of Education, the Board decided to retain Virtual Wednesdays when all students return to in-person instruction from our current hybrid model. This means that students who are not a part of the Virtual Learning Academy or Remote Choice option will attend school in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and will be engaged online on Wednesdays. Meal service will continue to be available on Wednesdays at students’ home schools. Bus routes and schedules will be the same unless otherwise announced. We have been asked by Dr. Shelly Fiscus from the Tennessee Department of Health, and by Dr. Stephen May, Medical Director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to emphasize to our families the importance of consistently wearing masks and to keep as much physical distance as possible between others. Practicing these two precautions consistently will help to minimize community spread of COVID 19, and better allow us to keep our schools open to in-person learning. I hope you have a great Fall Break and stay safe! Sincerely,

David A. Cox, Ed. D.

Director of Schools

The board had previously approved all in-person students returning to school five days a week after fall break.

The Department of Education says meal service will continue to be available on Wednesdays at students’ schools.

Students in grades K–8 returned to school four days a week, with Wednesdays remaining remote learning only, on Sept. 28. Students in other grades have been attending in-person two days a week.

Fall break is Oct. 12–16.