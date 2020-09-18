Sullivan County BOE approves return to in-person learning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a plan Thursday evening for students to return to in-person learning.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, students in grades K–8 will return to school four days a week with Wednesdays reserved for virtual learning only.

Students in all grades will return to school five days a week after fall break on Oct. 19.

The board approved the measure in a 5–2 vote.

Sullivan County students began the school year with total online instruction before the school system moved to a hybrid model beginning Aug. 24.

