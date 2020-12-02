Sullivan Co. BOE to hold ‘called emergency meeting’ Thursday to discuss district’s operating schedule

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Sullivan County Schools announced there would be a called emergency meeting to discuss “the Operating Schedule for Sullivan County Schools” on Thursday.

That meeting is scheduled to take place at Sullivan Central High School at 4:30 p.m. on December 3.

The announcement comes after school officials met with the Sullivan County Health Department late Wednesday afternoon.

In the notice about the meeting, school officials said there would be no public comment.

On Tuesday, Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox said some grades and even schools within the district were virtual due to staffing issues and other complications with COVID-19.

News Channel 11 will stream the meeting on WJHL.com and our WJHL Facebook page.