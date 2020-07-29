Sullivan Co. BOE postpones Wednesday meeting, seeking ‘clarifying information’ from state education officials

by: News Channel 11 Staff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- School officials in Sullivan County postponed a board of education meeting to discuss further details about reopening schools.

The meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m., was expected to give more insight into operations procedures for the upcoming school year.

Sullivan County Schools is set to start August 5 with online instruction only through the 14th.

In an e-mail, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said, “The Special Called virtual meeting of the Sullivan County Board of Education that was scheduled for today, July 29 at 4:00 PM  is being postponed, pending the receipt of additional and clarifying information from the Tennessee Department of Education and our local Health Department in response to Governor Lee’s announcements yesterday at his 5:00 PM Press Conference. As soon as we have the necessary information we will reschedule our meeting with any recommended changes to our Operating Procedures for the Board’s consideration.”

