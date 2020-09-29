Student or staff member at Rose Hill Elementary in Lee County tests positive for COVID-19

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Lee County Schools announced Tuesday that a student or staff member at Rose Hill Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system said the person was on school premises on Monday and did have “direct exposure with other members of our community.”

School officials are working with the LENOWISCO Health District to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the individual. The Lee County Health Department will contact those who need to quarantine.

Lee County schools will remain open, the school system said.