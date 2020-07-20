Some Knoxville high school football players to miss 2 weeks of practice due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Hardin Valley Academy football players will miss 14 days of practice due to the potential risk of COVID-19 exposure, a Knox County Schools spokeswoman said Friday.

The move is being made “out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Knox County Health Department,” said Carly Harrington of the Knox County Schools.

Any player required to quarantine will be contacted by the Knox County Health Department, she said. Federal privacy laws prevent additional information regarding students from being provided, she added.

Under the system’s reopening plan, its policy is :

“If the district is made aware that a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials will immediately notify local health officials. The KCS Health Services Department will work with the Knox County Health Department to initiate contact tracing protocols to determine how widespread the potential exposure is and notify families and staff members impacted,” Harrington said in an email.

