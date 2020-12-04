Smyth County Schools return to full virtual learning model starting Dec. 7

Keeping Schools Safe

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Smyth County Public Schools are joining other local school districts in returning to a full virtual schedule.

According to the school system’s website, the return to virtual instruction will begin on Monday, December 7.

A letter from the school board to families of students says that the decision by the Mount Rogers Health District to suspend contact tracing was a major factor in switching back to virtual.

B day students can collect their materials from school on Friday, December 4. A day students can retrieve them through a drive-thru pickup next week.

For full details regarding the switch to virual, read the letter below:

