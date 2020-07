SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Smyth County Public Schools has delayed the start of the school year to August 20.

According to SCPS Clerk of the Board Tara Pruitt, the district has made the decision to push back the first day of classes.

SCPS had previously planned for students to return to school on August 12.

Good morning, Warriors! The first day of school will now be August 20th. Please check back here for additional information in the coming days and weeks. Be safe and healthy! — CHS Warrior News (@CHSWarriorNews) July 28, 2020

SCPS also posts district news to its website.

