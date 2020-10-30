Scott County Public Schools switch to remote learning starting Nov. 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Scott County, Virginia are headed back home for learning due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in our region.

According to a post from Rye Cove High School Principal Chris Stapleton, all Scott County Public Schools will return to remote learning on Monday, November 2.

The post says students should return home on Friday, October 30 with their Chromebooks and supplies for class enough for two weeks.

Stapleton said in the post that the schedule for classes will remain the same as in-person, except all Rye Cove students will eat lunch at 12:25 p.m.

You can find more information on the district’s website.

Scott County Public School Head Start and Early Head Start will also be switching to remote learning on Monday until November 13.