Scott County School Board votes to adopt ‘Plan C’ for reopening

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County School Board voted on Tuesday night to shift to its “Plan C” Reopening Plan.

According to the Scott County School Board Central Office, the first day of instruction for students is still August 24 under the new plan.

Students ages Pre-K through 3rd grade will be able to attend in-person classes starting on August 24.

Special needs students and English-learning students will also have the option to attend classes in person.

Students in grades 4-12 will begin classes completely online.

On Wednesdays, all students will receive online instruction and deep cleaning will be conducted at all Scott County Public Schools.

The school board plans to meet and reevaluate further options for the rest of the school year after two weeks in Plan C.

