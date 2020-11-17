Science Hill moving to adjusted hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School will be on an adjusted hybrid schedule after the Thanksgiving break.

Johnson City Schools announced Tuesday that the adjusted hybrid schedule will be in place from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18.

Group A students will include those with last names beginning with letters A–K while Group B will include those with last names L–Z.

The school will administer end-of-course and state dual credit assessments during the week of Nov. 30, but students will only report to school based on the schedule below.

Nov. 30 – Dec. 4: ALL SH students will be remote except for the following days noted for assessment:

Monday, November 30: Remote for ALL students

Tuesday, December 1: Fall English 9 and 10 students report for EOC testing; all other students in remote learning

Wednesday, December 2: Fall Honors Algebra I, Algebra II, and Geometry students will report for EOC testing; all other students in remote learning

Thursday, December 3: Fall SDC US History report for SCD testing; all other students in remote learning

Friday, December 4: Make-up testing as needed; all other students in remote learning

Dec. 7-11: Hybrid Schedule or Remote Learning as noted:

Monday, December 7: Fall “A” Biology I students report for testing; all other students in remote learning

Tuesday, December 8: Fall “B” Biology I students report for testing; all other in remote learning

Wednesday, December 9: SDC Speech, SDC Plant Science, SDC Pre-Calculus and EOC make-ups attend school for testing; all other students in remote learning

Thursday, December 10: “A” students in school; “B” students in remote learning

Friday, December 11: “B” students in school; “A” students in remote learning

Dec. 14-18: Hybrid Schedule or Remote Learning as noted:

Monday December 14: “A” students in school for finals in periods 1-2 and regular class in periods 3-4; “B” students in remote learning

Tuesday, December 15: “B” students in school for finals in periods 1-2 and regular class in periods 3-4; “A” students in remote learning

Wednesday, December 16: “A” students in school for finals in periods 3-4 and regular class in periods 1-2; “B” students in remote learning

Thursday, December 17: “B” students in school for finals in periods 3-4 and regular class in periods 1-2; “A” students in remote learning

Friday, December 18: All students in remote learning