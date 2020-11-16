Science Hill limiting attendance at home sporting events to immediate family only

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School has announced that sporting events will only allow limited attendance since the school has switched to remote learning.

According to Science Hill, only immediate family members will be allowed to attend home varsity sporting events.

Since Science Hill has gone to a full remote learning schedule, attendance at home varsity sporting events will be limited to immediate family members only. We apologize for this inconvenience, but this will provide our athletes with the opportunity to play. pic.twitter.com/FQwFNICpBw — Science Hill Athletics (@SHToppersATH) November 16, 2020

“We apologize for this inconvenience, but this will provide our athletes with the opportunity to play,” the school said in a release.

The release says for the basketball games on Thursday, November 19 and Saturday, November 21, immediate family members of athletes will be allowed to attend.

Family members of players, dance team members and cheerleaders may attend the games.

Each athlete will be allowed four tickets to purchase for family members.

The school said the attendance policy could be revisited if Science Hill is able to return to in-person learning on November 30.

Science Hill hopes to do increase attendance to 600 people if COVID-19 conditions improve.