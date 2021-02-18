Science Hill, Liberty Bell to return to full in-person learning after spring break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students enrolled in in-person learning at Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School will return to full in-person learning after spring break.

Johnson City Schools announced beginning Monday, March 15, in-person students will attend each day rather than attending on a hybrid schedule.

However, Science Hill will be fully remote on April 6 and April 21. The school system says specific students will be instructed to attend school on these days due to state testing requirements.

Johnson City Schools will continue to follow its protocols for in-person learning, which includes wearing face masks and socially distancing.

The school system will also continue to follow the COVID-19 Case Response Rubric from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding COVID-19 spread in the schools and the community to make school-specific decisions.