Science Hill, Liberty Bell in-person students to return to school five days a week after fall break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School students who are enrolled in the in-person learning pathway will attend school in-person five days a week beginning Oct. 12, Johnson City School announced Wednesday.

That follows the school district’s fall break.

Science Hill and Liberty Bell students have been on a hybrid schedule since the end of August. PreK–6th-grade students who are enrolled in in-person learning returned to school Aug. 31.

“We believe it is time for students who registered for in-person learning to be in the classroom five days per week,” said Superintendent Steve Barnett in a news release. “Our teachers have done a tremendous job teaching remotely and in-person but there is no replacement for the engagement that takes place in the classroom on a consistent basis.”

Johnson City Schools says students will be required to wear masks at all time except while eating lunch or during designated outdoor mask breaks.