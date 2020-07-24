Schools making improvements to remote learning as districts prepare to return

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Finishing this previous school year from home was a bumpy process.

“That’s the only way to call it, it wasn’t online teaching it was crisis teaching,” David Crockett High School geometry teacher Amanda Elliott said.

But after an entire summer to fix it, remote learning will look a lot different for schools next month.

“I feel like before you were just trying to get what you could and now it’s gonna be accountability and rigor also more social emotional things to kind of boost those kids,” Elliott said.

Johnson City Schools conducted a survey with its families to figure out how to improve. About 93.3% of families said their child had access to internet, and about 77.9% said their child had an access to a reliable device not provided by the school district.

“There was more connectivity in our homes of our school district than we thought which was favorable as we thought about planning a remote program for the coming year,” Johnson City Schools Director of Instruction and Communication Dr. Debra Bentley said.

Another goal was to hold universal training for teachers to become more comfortable with its online learning platform, Canvas.

“We have had hundreds of teachers this summer attend Canvas training in our district, virtually and in-person, as we prepare again for the coming school year,” Bentley said.

Kingsport City Schools made some upgrades as well, purchasing 100 new laptops specifically for teachers.

“Anything that can happen usually will happen with technology but I feel a lot more confident than I did in the spring I feel a lot more at ease,” Kingsport City Schools Chief Technology Officer Tony Robinson said.

At some point this fall, KCS is planning to install WiFi at each of the school parking lots.

“So people at a minimum will be able to pull up in the parking lot, download their assignments and then come back later and upload those assignments,” Robinson said.

Elliott is a teacher at David Crockett High School, she’s happy with the similar improvements Washington County Schools has made.

“Relief is the only word to describe it as because I’ve been anxious I’ve been worried not just for my health but the health of families and students like what are the students doing at home,” Elliot said.

She even came up with that term ‘crisis teaching’ back in the spring. But she’s excited to get back to normal teaching; whatever normal will look like for the time being.

“Now that we’re all more familiar with it and we know OK this is how it goes this is what we need to do, it’s bound to be better,” Elliot said.

