School districts working to contact trace, keep parents informed of COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As school systems across the region work to get students back in the buildings, they are also working to help health departments track down contacts to those who test positive for the virus.

“Increasingly the school systems are taking over contact tracing within the school system,” said Washington County Schools Director Dr. Bill Flanary.

The nurses within the school district have been the points of contact for each school

“They are keeping up with the current rules and guidelines from our health departments,” Flanary said. “The medical staff takes care of advising the people that have been exposed or may have had a positive test…they keep track of records and they work closely with the regional health department on those records.”

Sullivan County, Washington County, Carter County and Kingsport City Schools all say their respective health departments take the lead on determining positive cases and their contacts. If a student or staff member is identified as a close contact, the health department will let them know and the system will follow up.

“We really don’t have authority to tell people to quarantine other than to tell them ‘You need to talk to the health department,'” said Sullivan Co. Director of Schools Dr. David Cox. “Once we’re advised of either a staff member or employee, we would not allow that person to participate.”

Those guidelines are defined as someone who was within six or fewer feet of a person who tested positive for 10 minutes or more.

“Anyone who has had a close contact under the guidelines, we’ll contact you personally and privately,” Flanary said. “We’re not going to publish anything online. We’re going to protect individuals on an ‘as needed’ basis. If some needs to know, they absolutely will know.”

The line between confidentiality and wanting to keep parents informed is fine.

“In some situations, small schools or situations it would be hard to not personally identify people,” Cox said. “So, we’re always trying to walk that balance but always keeping people safe is going to win out over that.”

Some districts are choosing to use what they’re calling “dashboards” that display COVID cases within their schools on their websites and social media.

“We can hopefully make our community and our parents aware of situations going on in the building while at the same time understanding there are confidentiality issues there when it comes to students, what we can and can’t specifically communicate,” said Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True.

Kingsport City School’s dashboard includes the district’s operating status, specific schedules and color zones.

Other methods discussed were sending letters home with students and using the district’s email and text messaging system that is already in place.

“The health department and the school system will only contact those folks who have a student who was in close contact,” said Carter Co. Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy McAbee. “Otherwise, you will probably get a letter sent home or it will be posted on the Facebook page.”

Carter Co. also has a “dashboard” on its website, however, each person who tests positive will result in different situations.

“If there were no close contacts with that person, there’s no need to shut anything down,” McAbee said. “If it was a teacher who was in contact with five other teachers, you may have to look at closing down a school if you have to quarantine a lot of teachers.”