School districts in Sullivan County to announce back-to-school plans together Wednesday afternoon

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plans for all students in Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

According to releases from Sullivan County Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Bristol Tennessee City Schools, officials from all districts will announce plans for returning to school in 2020-2021.

The joint press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Schools Boardroom.

Leadership from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department will also be at the press conference to announce what is being referred to as the “Sullivan County Plan.”

The releases say the plan will provide framework for opening schools in the upcoming school year.

Each district will have its own district-specific procedures.

