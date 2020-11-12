School districts concerned Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations could cause rise in cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School districts across the region have had their fair share of everchanging plans but leaders are concerned it could be happening more with breaks looming in the near future.

“When we have extended school breaks, we do tend to see an uptick in the number of positive cases,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox. “When students are in school, we have these measures in place and what we’re told by our health department is that the school day is not a significant contributor to community spread.”

Sullivan County has been operating at 100% capacity for those who chose the in-person learning option for four days a week. Wednesdays are virtual. As of Wednesday afternoon, the district had more than 600 students and about 70 staff members in quarantine. Almost 30 students and about 10 staff members are in isolation with 50 students and 14 staff members waiting on results.

Several schools and the fifth grade class at Miller Perry Elementary are learning remotely due to staffing issues. Central High School will remain on this method until November 13th, Colonial Heights Middle School will return to in-person learning on November 24th and fifth-graders at Miller Perry Elementary will return on November 16th.

In the county over, Johnson City Schools are also dealing with high numbers of students and staff being out due to quarantine and isolation. Wednesday, the district announced Science Hill High School would operate on a virtual schedule through Thanksgiving.

“We just got to the point where we had spread over several days, 14 days, and you could not contact trace confidently,” said Johnson City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett. “The remote learning will allow for that quarantine period instruction to continue but for that opportunity for people to be at home and to hopefully be in a better position for us, students, staff, to be able to come back to in-person learning.”

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools announced earlier in the week its system would learn remotely after Thanksgiving through December 3rd.

“As college students come home, as families gather together at Thanksgiving to celebrate- our students and staff are going to be exposed to covid-19 more than they have been throughout the entire pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan. “If we were to go virtual it will give us an opportunity to identify those cases without having them come into our school and having the potential of transmission in our schools.”

As cases rise in the area and with the possibility of students traveling and going to gatherings- school leaders are hoping families take extra precautions, wear their masks and social distance.

