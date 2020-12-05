Russell County Public Schools to continue 100% remote learning throughout Christmas break; suspends athletics

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Russell County Public Schools (RCPS) officials announced Saturday that the school system will continue with its 100% remote instructional model throughout its Christmas break.

RCPS also announced it will suspend athletics until the school system is able to return to its pre-Thanksgiving models of operation.

An official said in the statement, “I can assure you this decision was made with considerable thought and with the help of the health care leaders in our region.”

