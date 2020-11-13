Russell County Public Schools to be completely remote week after Thanksgiving out of caution

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Russell County will be engaged in virtual learning the week after Thanksgiving.

According to a post from Russell County Public Schools, the district will be switching to 100% remote learning from November 30 through December 4.

The post says that after speaking with the Executive Director of the Cumberland Plateau Health District, the school board supported the switch for the week.

Students will return to the current instruction model on Monday, December 7.

The transition to remote learning was suggested in anticipation of family gatherings over the holiday.