Russell Co. Public Schools to allow K-3 students to return to in-person learning 4 days a week

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Some students in Russell County will have the option to return to in-person learning next week.

According to a post from Russell County Public Schools, students in grades Kindergarten through 3rd Grade will have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.

Parents will be able to choose if their child’s school schedule remains fully virtual, hybrid or in-person for four days.

The four-day in-person plan will be available starting September 28, 2020.

The post says parents and guardians can expect to be contacted by their child’s teacher for more information and to confirm whether or not the student will be returning.