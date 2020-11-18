Rogersville City School: ‘We have had to quarantine two classrooms, a sports team, and 15 staff members within the last two days’

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Rogersville City School announced on social media that the school would be going virtual starting November 19.

In a post from the school, it read in part “The case count in Hawkins County is at an all-time high and continues to climb. We will be going virtual tomorrow November 19th and remain virtual until December 7th. If case counts continue to climb over that period then we may extend virtual longer.”

School officials did mention that there will still be free meals offered from 10:30 a.m. 1p.m. at the back doors of the cafeteria.