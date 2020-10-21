Rogersville City School to revert some students to virtual, hybrid schedule after rise in local COVID-19 cases

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School is sending some students back to virtual learning next week.

According to a post from RCS, the school will be “moving back” on its schedule starting Monday, October 26.

Students in grades 3-8 will return to full virtual learning, while Kindergarten through 2nd grade will be on a hybrid schedule.

K-2 students will be split into A and B groups to attend in-person learning on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with the remainder of the week virtual.

RCS said in the post that teachers will be in touch with families to inform them about the schedule change.

The school encourages Hawkins County residents to wear masks and social distance to bring down the number of cases in the region.