Rogersville City School to hold conference call with parents after district enters red zone of reopening

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School officials will be contacting parents soon with information after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has caused the district to shift its reopening category.

According to a post from Rogersville City School on Monday, 42 new cases in Hawkins County pushed the district from the yellow reopening category to red.

School officials will be holding a conference call with parents at 9 a.m. Thursday to share information and answer questions.

More information is expected to be posted soon.

