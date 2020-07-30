Rogersville City School informs parents of plans if Hawkins County remains in red zone when school starts

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School officials held a conference call Thursday morning to inform parents of plans regarding the start of the school year.

School officials told parents that the following protocols would only be in effect if Hawkins County is in the red zone for reopening when the school year started.

As of Wednesday, Hawkins County and every other Northeast Tennessee county is in the red zone.

Should the county still be in the red zone on August 17, the school will adopt a hybrid schedule for students.

Students in grades Kindergarten through 2nd will be split into A and B groups, alternating which days they receive in-person instruction. Friday will be used as a makeup day for these students each week.

For students in grades 3rd through 8th, parents can choose for them to receive complete online instruction or be placed in an A or B group to attend classes. On days when the students in a group are not in the classroom, they will receive online instruction.

School officials informed parents that teachers will be educating the students online and in the classroom at the same time.

Lessons will be recorded for students to access later if needed.

Temperature checks will be conducted every day before anyone enters Rogersville City School.

As part of this red zone protocol, if a student starts to feel bad and has a temperature during the middle of the school day, the entire class will be sent home and asked to quarantine for 14 days. Teachers will be required to do the same.

Masks are not required but are encouraged, school officials said on the call.

For students in the special education program, plans will be made on a case-by-case basis.

RCS officials said breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students every school day with pickup options available.

Free, paid and reduced meal plans still apply, unless the state changes rules for meals.

Parents who wish to pick up school lunch for their child will be able to until 1 p.m.

