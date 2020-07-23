Rogersville City School delays start of school by 7 days to prepare for live streamed classes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School is the latest in a growing list of local schools to announce a delayed start to the upcoming school year.

According to a post from RCS, the first day of school has been moved from August 10 to August 17.

The extra week of preparatory time will be used making sure live streams of classes are ready for use, according to the post.

RCS says information on streaming classes will be mailed to parents. Those with students planning on receiving instruction fully online are encouraged to carefully read these instructions.

Hawkins County Schools also delayed their start of school from August 4 until August 10.

