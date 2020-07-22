Reopening decision for Elizabethton City Schools to be announced Friday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton City School board is nearing a decision on the school district’s reopening plans. Director of Schools Richard VanHuss told News Channel 11 that a decision will be announced on Friday.

“Decisions are going to have to be made, people are going to need to make plans but again at this point it’s not going in the right direction so we’re still hopeful but every day inches closer to that being very difficult to start on the 5th,” VanHuss said.

The Elizabethton City Schools board meeting is underway this evening. Further discussions are expected on their school reopening plan, we’ll be sure to bring you any updates. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/HnBJJrAdte — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 21, 2020

During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the board approved a plan to establish a stronger platform for teachers to build their online curriculum.

“We’re much more prepared for that, teachers understand the pros and cons of the delivery that we had in the spring, online learning this year will look much much different,” VanHuss said.

