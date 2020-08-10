Remote resource: C4K steps into gap for working parents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dominic Beam is one of the lucky ones.

The newly minted sixth-grader at Indian Trail Intermediate School with two working parents started his school year not at home alone, but with about 99 other children at Coalition for Kids (C4K).

C4K is an after-school and summer program that serves more than 350 Johnson City schoolchildren in grades K-8, but its leaders realized this summer their low- to middle-income families faced some difficult choices.

“It was our last week, next to last day of the summer program when the school system said ‘virtual,'” Hensley said, referring to Johnson City’s decision to hold remote-only classes at least through Aug. 31.

A Coalition for Kids staffer helps a student get on her remote platform Monday in Johnson City, Tenn.

“We had a parent walk up to the door and start crying with one of my staff.”

That parent wasn’t Dominic Beam’s mother, but Jessica Phillips felt just as helpless upon learn her son wouldn’t be able to return to Indian Trail to begin the year.

“We’re both essential workers and we don’t have a lot of family here,” Phillips said. “I work at a nursing home and my husband works for FedEx. If it wasn’t for this place we would either have to take turns calling in to work or figure out a way to rearrange our schedules.”

Phillips said she’d asked C4K staff when the summer program started whether they planned a day program if the fall semester began remote. “At that time they said they weren’t sure, but then they contacted me and said ‘hey, we are actually going to be able to do this’ and sent me all the forms.”

Demand outstrips supply

Beam and dozens of other kids worked away with familiar staffers Monday morning, some munching breakfast as they fired up their Chromebooks and other devices. C4K Executive Director Randy Hensley said being able to serve 100 of the organization’s 358 families is a bit like sticking a finger in a leaky dike — plenty of water is still escaping.

C4K Director Randy Hensley

Before the crying mom episode, though, Hensley said a day program wasn’t even in the works.

“My staff was meeting about it and I walked in,” Hensley said. “They said, ‘we don’t know if we have the funds but could we help these families that are in turmoil?’ I said, ‘no matter what, we can help these families.'”

At least some of them. Physical distancing requirements meant a maximum of 100 kids at C4K headquarters, where 248 usually gather — and none at South Side and Cherokee elementaries, which also host programs serving another 100.

Hensley said most families C4K serves are low to low-middle income — and many have essential jobs that don’t allow them to work from home. Even if child care were readily available right now, he said in the middle class and below, child care bills are typically twice the amount of any other monthly expense.

“Folks are having to go to work, can’t miss work, miss work lose job — and they have nobody to watch their kid. To come up with child care? They don’t have a chance.”

The program costs C4K about $75,000 a month. Most food costs are borne by USDA and Hensley expects the group will qualify for a COVID-related grant to help pay for the quickly ramped up program.

As for the prospect of 100 kids all using broadband at the same time, Hensley said C4K got BrightRidge in to beef up the capacity.

A familiar routine

Jessica Phillips

While she’s looking forward to Dominic’s return to Indian Trail, Phillips said C4K has proven itself through her son’s years attending.

“They’re always really good about communicating what they were able to get done versus what we need to do at home,” she said of the after-school program. “I trust C4K as well as I would if I was just sending him to school.”

For the new rodeo, Phillips was told, “They’ll get on their platforms, do their curriculum and then have lunch, some free time, then get back on it and finish it out.”

Phillips said she empathizes with parents who don’t have the option she does.

C4K’s day program includes two meals and help with the remote school day.

“There are people doing it by themselves, I know people who have multiple kids in different grades, I know people that work all day long and then come home and do the same thing,” she said. “There’s a lot of people in this same boat. If they’re out there and they’re struggling I just feel bad for them, because I know it’s hard.”

While she’s grateful for the day program, Phillips said she’s also looking forward to a reopening of schools.

“When school’s open he’s going back. I mean I have a lot of faith in our school system to where that they will do what needs to be done.”

Looking for a change of hearts

While the expected grant will probably help pay the freight for the foreseeable future, Hensley said he’d like to see the pandemic open the eyes of people’s hearts if they’re facing less instability than the families C4K serves. He said giving to non-profits has begun picking back up, but that donations to C4K dropped dramatically in the spring.

“From a standpoint of, ‘I can work my job I can do my job I can get paid well.’ sometimes it can give you a false sense of security and you can believe everything’s ok,” Hensley said.

“The reality is this world will never accomplish all it was intended without us doing it together. And that’s with people of every skill, every class, income, ethnicity and no matter what our jobs are.

Coalition for Kids in Johnson City, Tenn. is offering a school-day program for 100 of the 356 children it ordinarily serves after school — all physical distancing requirements will allow.

“So if I said anything to folks that are in that upper middle and upper income level it would be, please understand … I don’t care where you’re from and what you look like, we’re all family and if we don’t do this together – we have to keep our eyes open to realize that if you’ve been blessed in the way that allows you to be home and care your kids … please don’t keep yourself in behind the wall. Allow yourself to be generous enough to give when you can to organizations like ours and like others who are doing this so you can continue to support or keep your heart open to where you understand the pain that’s going on is much greater than you may realize.”

And with more than two-thirds of C4K families having to scramble for help or leave their kids flying solo through the school day, Hensley said he’s concerned about how much demand currently exceeds supply.

“If we’re not going to open our doors, if everybody’s not going to open their doors, we’re gonna have problems if this thing goes too far and goes too long.”