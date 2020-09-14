Parents protest for school to ‘return to normal’ next week, BOE keeps hybrid model

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education made few changes to their back to school plan.

As planned, students will transition from a full virtual schedule to a hybrid model on September 21.

That is not what some parents, who stood outside holding signs, were hoping for.

A group of parents outside of the board of education office told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel they wanted students to return to a normal schedule on the 21st, rather than a hybrid schedule.

The only change board of education members made at Monday night’s meeting was to require masks for both students and staff and to allow virtual students to also participate in athletics.

