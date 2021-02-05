Sullivan County, Kingsport, & Bristol, Tenn. schools announce schedule changes due to staff vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all staff members

(WJHL) — School officials announced there will be no in-person learning at Sullivan County, Kingsport City, and Bristol, Tenn. City schools on Feb. 12 and March 5 due to staff vaccinations.

The school systems say that, barring any supply issues, all staff members working in Sullivan County school districts, including Kingsport and Bristol, will be able to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13.

Second doses are expected to be administered on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

Vaccines will be offered by the Sullivan County Health Department exclusively to school district employees in Sullivan County, including those in Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee.

Each school district has communicated specific details about what students need to do on those days in lieu of in-person learning:

Bristol (TN) City Schools

Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, March 5 will be asynchronous virtual learning days for all BTCS students.

All schools and school facilities will be closed Friday, Feb. 12, and Friday, March 5, in order to provide staff the opportunity to be vaccinated.

School nutrition will distribute bulk student meals on the regular remote distribution schedule on Thursday, Feb. 11. This distribution will include enough food to cover the breakfast and lunch that would have traditionally been served to in-person learners on Friday. Given this, there will be no in person foodservice on Friday, Feb. 12.

Kingsport City Schools

Kingsport City Schools announced that Feb. 12 and March 5 will be virtual learning days for all KCS students. The KCS Administrative Support Center will be closed on both days.

For KCS students, free meals will be offered via drive-up at the following schools on both Feb. 12 and March 5:

Jefferson Elementary School (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Lincoln Elementary School (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Roosevelt Elementary School (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Washington Elementary School (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sullivan County Schools

Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, March 5 will function as inclement weather days. There will be no instruction or meal pick up for students on these two days.