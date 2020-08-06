NEW: 9 Greeneville High School football players, 4 other athletes test positive for COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A total of nine Greeneville High School football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

According to athletic director Brad Woolsey, three additional members of the football team have received positive test results since Wednesday.

Woolsey also told News Channel 11 that two dance team members, one volleyball player and one cheerleader at Greeneville High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Woolsey said all of the athletes who have tested positive were involved in the same trip.

As of Thursday, Woolsey says there are no more results pending from COVID-19 tests.

On Tuesday, GHS announced that it had canceled its first football game of the season after multiple players had tested positive for the coronavirus.

