Multiple Tri-Cities school districts begin online learning, hybrid plans Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple school systems in our region are restarting Monday, August 10, but school looks a little bit different as many systems work to protect students from COVID-19.

Kingsport City Schools

Virtual learning began in Kingsport City Schools on Monday.

All students were told they would have to learn remotely at the end of July.

In-person learning has been put on hold until further notice at KCS.

Elizabethton City Schools

In Elizabethton, the school system announced 20% of students will be in schools starting Monday through August 14.

Starting August 17, the school will shift to a hybrid learning plan that will bring students into schools two days a week. They will learn virtually the remaining three days.

Elizabethton City Schools students who chose distance learning will not be affected by this plan.

Johnson City Schools

In Johnson City Schools, the system will begin remote learning Monday through the foreseeable future.

On Monday night, the Johnson City School Board will vote during their meeting whether or not to approve fall contact sports. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

