Local school systems talk COVID-19 case numbers, as students under 16 await vaccines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As students under 16 are still awaiting a COVID-19 vaccine, local school systems say they are monitoring cases closely.

“Even though our numbers are still relatively low, we’re seeing more student population with isolation and quarantine than we were in the winter,” Beth Bare, Carter County Schools coordinator of school health, said.

Even though our numbers are still relatively low, we're seeing more student population with isolation and quarantine than we were in the winter," Beth Bare, Carter County Schools coordinator of school health, said.

Bare said she’s hoping Carter County Schools students will take advantage of the vaccine as it becomes available.

“We’ve been very pleasantly surprised at the amount of community members and our adult staff members and teachers that have taken advantage of the vaccine and of course,” Bare said. “As that extends to students in the near future, we’re hoping we’ll have students take advantage of that as well.”

Other school systems in Northeast Tennessee are encouraged just the same.

“Vaccines are something we encourage for our staff and our students as they become available,” Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent said.

True said Kingsport City Schools has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve seen a slight increase over the last couple of weeks,” True said. “Certainly, nothing like we saw last fall, but we are slightly above where we were.”

“We are still really committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for in-person learning as much as we can,” Bare said.

School systems also noted that they have not yet seen a significant uptick in cases related to spring or Easter break but are monitoring the data closely.

