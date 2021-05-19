Liberty Bell Middle to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 12 years or older.

The event will take place Monday, May 24, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Washington County Health Department will administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

Parental consent will be required for students under the age of 18. The consent form is available on the Johnson City Schools website.