Liberty Bell Middle School moving to remote learning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools announced Tuesday that Liberty Bell Middle School is moving to full remote learning beginning Wednesday.

The school system says Liberty Bell will continue remote learning until students return on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The announcement comes after school officials said that about 230 Liberty Bell students were sent home due to COVID-19.

“It is our intent to deal with COVID-19 in our schools on a case-by-case basis by closing classrooms and hallways, if necessary. In this instance, we are relying on the guidance of the Northeast Regional Health Office to move to a remote model of learning at Liberty Bell for two weeks,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a news release. “With the community’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19, we will have the opportunity to keep our students as in-person learners in their schools.”

The school system says meal pick-up will be available at the top of the tiered parking lot at Science Hill High School from 9:20 to 10:05 a.m. Parents will also be able to pick up food at the cafeteria door at Cherokee Elementary and at the back of Mountain View Elementary.