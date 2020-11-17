Liberty Bell Middle moving to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School will move to a hybrid schedule when students return from Thanksgiving break.

According to Johnson City Schools, Liberty Bell students will be on a hybrid schedule from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18.

Students with last names beginning with letters A–K will be in Group A while those with last names L–Z will be in Group B.

The school system said students will attend based on the following schedule:

Nov. 30 – Dec. 4

Monday, November 30: Group A

Tuesday, December 1: Group B

Wednesday, December 2: Group A

Thursday, December 3: Group B

Friday, December 4: Group A

Dec. 7 – Dec. 11

Monday, December 7 – Group A

Tuesday, December 8 – Group B

Wednesday, December 9- Group A

Thursday, December 10 – Group B

Friday, December 11 – Group B

Dec. 14 – 18

Monday, December 14 – Group A

Tuesday, December 15 – Group B

Wednesday, December 16 – Group A

Thursday, December 17 – Group B

Friday, December 18 – All students will be asynchronous (online)

The school system said the decision was made after consulting regional health officials.