Liberty Bell Middle moving to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School will move to a hybrid schedule when students return from Thanksgiving break.
According to Johnson City Schools, Liberty Bell students will be on a hybrid schedule from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18.
Students with last names beginning with letters A–K will be in Group A while those with last names L–Z will be in Group B.
The school system said students will attend based on the following schedule:
Nov. 30 – Dec. 4
Monday, November 30: Group A
Tuesday, December 1: Group B
Wednesday, December 2: Group A
Thursday, December 3: Group B
Friday, December 4: Group A
Dec. 7 – Dec. 11
Monday, December 7 – Group A
Tuesday, December 8 – Group B
Wednesday, December 9- Group A
Thursday, December 10 – Group B
Friday, December 11 – Group B
Dec. 14 – 18
Monday, December 14 – Group A
Tuesday, December 15 – Group B
Wednesday, December 16 – Group A
Thursday, December 17 – Group B
Friday, December 18 – All students will be asynchronous (online)
The school system said the decision was made after consulting regional health officials.