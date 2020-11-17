Liberty Bell Middle moving to hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving break

Keeping Schools Safe

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Liberty Bell Middle School (Photo: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School will move to a hybrid schedule when students return from Thanksgiving break.

According to Johnson City Schools, Liberty Bell students will be on a hybrid schedule from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18.

Students with last names beginning with letters A–K will be in Group A while those with last names L–Z will be in Group B.

The school system said students will attend based on the following schedule:

Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 
Monday, November 30: Group A  
Tuesday, December 1: Group B 
Wednesday, December 2: Group A 
Thursday, December 3: Group B 
Friday, December 4: Group A 

Dec. 7 – Dec. 11 
Monday, December 7 – Group A 
Tuesday, December 8 – Group B  
Wednesday, December 9- Group A 
Thursday, December 10 – Group B 
Friday, December 11 – Group B  

Dec. 14 – 18 
Monday, December 14 – Group A 
Tuesday, December 15 – Group B 
Wednesday, December 16 – Group A 
Thursday, December 17 – Group B 
Friday, December 18 – All students will be asynchronous (online) 

The school system said the decision was made after consulting regional health officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss