‘Let us play’: Parents, students protest outside of Carter Co. BOE meeting

Photo: WJHL

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Parents and students stood out in the rain Thursday evening ahead of a Carter County Schools Board of Education meeting with a message, “we want to play.”

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel reported that more than a dozen people lined the road and chanted “let them go back to school” and “let us play.”

We reported earlier this month that the board of education voted to delay the start of the school year by one week and suspend all extra-curricular activities, including sports, for two weeks.

Earlier Thursday, Superintendent Tracy McAbee told News Channel 11 that he felt “relatively confident” that the board of education would discuss children returning to the classroom.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

