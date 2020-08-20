‘Let us play’: Parents, students protest outside of Carter Co. BOE meeting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Parents and students stood out in the rain Thursday evening ahead of a Carter County Schools Board of Education meeting with a message, “we want to play.”

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel reported that more than a dozen people lined the road and chanted “let them go back to school” and “let us play.”

Students and parents are outside protesting the Carter Co. Board of Education Meeting pic.twitter.com/K2Cihq2Epb — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 20, 2020

We reported earlier this month that the board of education voted to delay the start of the school year by one week and suspend all extra-curricular activities, including sports, for two weeks.

Protesters are chanting “let us play” and “let them go to school” at board members as they walk in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/0awPn8vrL7 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 20, 2020

Earlier Thursday, Superintendent Tracy McAbee told News Channel 11 that he felt “relatively confident” that the board of education would discuss children returning to the classroom.

News Channel 11 sports has confirmed the games involving Carter Co. teams such as Hampton against Gatlinburg-Pittman and Unaka against North Greene on August 21st have been canceled. — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) August 7, 2020

News Channel 11 sports has confirmed with Cloudland principal Richard Church that the Highlanders first two games have been canceled after the school board shut down sports until the 20th of August — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) August 7, 2020

You can watch the Carter Co. Board of Education meeting on our WJHL Facebook page below.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.