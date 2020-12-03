Lee County School Board to hold special called meeting Monday to hear public input on operating status

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County School Board will hold a special called meeting to hear public input on Monday, December 7.

According to Division Superintendent Brian Austin, the school board plans to hear input from the public regarding the operating status of schools.

Austin said in a notice that the current limit of 25 people to a gathering does not apply to meetings like this.

Those in attendance will still go through a pre-screening process, and face masks are required at the meeting.

Social distancing will be observed at the meeting.

The school board plans to meet at 6 p.m. in the Lee High auditorium.