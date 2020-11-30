Lee Co. Public Schools switching to remote learning Tuesday due to weather, remaining virtual for rest of 2020

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools students will not be returning to the classroom this semester.

According to division superintendent Brian Austin, Lee County Public Schools will be engaging in remote learning starting Tuesday, December 1.

Classes on December 1-2 will be held virtually due to forecasted inclement weather, according to Austin.

In an email to all LCPS staff, Austin said classes will remain online for the remainder of the school year’s first semester with few exceptions.

As of Monday, LCPS plans to return to in-person learning on January 11, 2021.