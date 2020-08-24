Kingsport City Schools to return to in-person instruction Aug. 31

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools plans to resume in-person learning beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

According to the school system, students in grades PreK–5 will return to in-person instruction while those in grades 6–12 will begin in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule based on last name.

Students in the hybrid schedule will go to school two days a week and attend virtually three days a week.

All students who are enrolled in the remote learning pathway will continue with remote learning.

The school system has posted more information on its website.