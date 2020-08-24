Kingsport City Schools to return to in-person instruction Aug. 31

Keeping Schools Safe

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kingsport city schools_1550876855704.jpg.jpg

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools plans to resume in-person learning beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

According to the school system, students in grades PreK–5 will return to in-person instruction while those in grades 6–12 will begin in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule based on last name.

Students in the hybrid schedule will go to school two days a week and attend virtually three days a week.

All students who are enrolled in the remote learning pathway will continue with remote learning.

The school system has posted more information on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss