Kingsport City Schools to require masks through end of school year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools will continue to require masks in its facilities throughout the end of the school year on May 19, according to an update Friday on the school system’s website.

KCS released the following statement April 30:

All face-to-face students will continue to have in-person learning at school

All remote choice learning students will continue with virtual instruction

The school system said that after consulting with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, it will continue operating with its standard COVID-19 procedures — including social distancing when possible and mask-wearing — until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

