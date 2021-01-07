Kingsport City Schools to remain virtual through January 15

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in Kingsport will be on a virtual schedule through the middle of January.

According to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, all KCS schools will be staying on a virtual schedule through Friday, January 15.

Students in Pre-K – 5th grade will return on Tuesday, January 19 with full in-person learning.

6th-12th grade KCS students will return on the same day on a hybrid schedule. More details on the exact hybrid model used will be announced later.

Monday, January 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, meaning there will be no school that day and no virtual learning on Wednesday, January 20.

KCS meal delivery will continue during the virtual schedule.

