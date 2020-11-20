Kingsport City Schools to continue current hybrid, in-person plan

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools announced Thursday that it will continue its current operating plan for students through the remainder of the semester after Thanksgiving break.

According to the school system, students in grades 6–12 will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule and students in Pre-K through 5th grade will continue to attend school in-person.

KCS said the schedule may be altered due to changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the week of Thanksgiving, Pre-K and elementary students will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday. For students in grades 6–12, Group A will attend in-person on Monday and virtually on Tuesday while Group B will attend virtually on Monday and in-person on Tuesday.

There will be no school Wednesday through Friday next week due to the holiday.