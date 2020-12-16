Kingsport City Schools to begin spring semester with virtual learning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools will operate on a virtual basis after winter break.

The school system says all schools will be fully virtual Jan. 5–15.

“We have continued to hold weekly discussions with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to review all aspects of our district’s and community’s health,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in a letter. “Based on today’s meeting and the health department’s current view of the COVID-19 spread throughout Sullivan County, the decision has been made to move to virtual instruction for the first two weeks following Winter Break.”

Moorhouse said the health department indicated that a “significant surge of community spread” is very likely after the holidays, similar to the surge seen after Thanksgiving.

School officials hope to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 19.