Kingsport City Schools: Teacher at Washington Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A teacher at a Kingsport elementary school has tested positive, according to school district officials.

According Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, a teacher at Washington Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

True told News Channel 11 that the last time the teacher was in the school building was on Monday, August 3.

KCS is currently following procedures and maintenance and custodial crews have already cleaned the areas according to protocol.

True said the district’s supervisor of nursing and the Sullivan County Health Department are currently working on contact tracing following the positive case.

Families are being notified, according to True.

